George Ford has been one of England's best players at the Rugby World Cup in Japan, says Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care.

"He has to stay at fly-half for the final, surely, doesn't he?" Care said.

"Every time he's been given an opportunity, every time people are writing him off he shuts them up, he silences his critics and puts in incredible performances."

Care and former England team-mate Chris Ashton were speaking on Rugby Union Weekly before Saturday's World Cup final between England and South Africa (09:00 GMT).

