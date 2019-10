Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde highlights the impact Warren Gatland has had on the national team during his 12-year tenure.

Gatland's reign as Wales coach will end on Friday when they face his native New Zealand in the bronze medal game at the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo.

