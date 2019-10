South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk is in jovial mood as he celebrates their World Cup semi-final win over Wales, predicting the Springboks will beat England in Saturday's final.

Watch more: Davies describes Wales 'hurt' after defeat

Read more: Report: Wales 16-19 South Africa

Read more: Gatland laments missed chance to meet England in final

Watch Scrum V World Cup Special, 20:00 GMT, BBC Two Wales on Sunday, 27 October and later on demand.