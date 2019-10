Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies is eager to face South Africa in Sunday's World Cup semi-final.

The 29-year-old Scarlet will win his 50th cap in Yokohama in a game he believes will be "the biggest game of our careers so far".

Wales have reached the semi-finals twice before, but never made it to a World Cup final.

