Head coach Warren Gatland says Wales love the underdog tag as they prepare to face South Africa in Sunday's World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

Gatland has made three changes to his starting XV from the side that beat France in the quarter-finals.

Leigh Halfpenny replaces the injured Liam Williams at full-back, Ross Moriarty come into the back-row for Josh Navidi - who along with Williams has been ruled out of the tournament- while centre Jonathan Davies returns after being passed fit.