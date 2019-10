Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones is "unbelievably tough" and better now than he has ever been, according to defence coach Shaun Edwards.

Jones, 34, is the oldest member of Wales' squad in Japan and his country's record cap holder with 132.

The Ospreys lock will lead Wales in Sunday's World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Yokohama.

