The day after his team beat France 20-19 to clinch a place in the semi final, Wales coach Warren Gatland was asked if he thought they could win the World Cup.

"Yes" was his answer, and he promised his squad and back room staff would leave "nothing on the table" when they face South Africa in Yokohama on Sunday.

