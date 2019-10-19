Wales wing Josh Adams admits he is aiming to match the try tally of World Cup greats Jonah Lomu and Bryan Habana.

Adams is joint top scorer in the 2019 tournament with Japan wing Kotaro Matsushima.

Habana (2007), Lomu (1999) and Julian Savea (2015) have all scored eight tries at one tournament.

Adams currently has five tries, putting him one behind the most tries scored at a single World Cup by a Welshman, the six tries Shane Williams scored in 2007.

Wales face France in the third quarter final in Oita on Sunday morning (08:15 BST).

Read: Wales: Josh Adams aims to join Rugby World Cup try-scoring legends