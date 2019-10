BBC Rugby Union Weekly's Chris Ashton makes his predictions for this weekend's World Cup quarter-finals.

The former England winger picked England, New Zealand, France and South Africa to progress to the semi-finals, but who will you be backing?

Listen to full commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Live, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Download and subscribe to 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly now on BBC Sounds.