Gloucester back Ollie Thorley recalls being a mascot at the 2006 FA Cup final as he previews the new Premiership rugby season with BBC Points West.

The 23-year-old won the Rugby Players Association's Young Player of the Year award last term and has scored nine tries in 27 matches for the Cherry and Whites.

Gloucester, who finished third last season, begin their campaign away to Sale on Saturday.

Premiership match action courtesy of BT Sport.

