Fit-again Robbie Henshaw is excited at the prospect of taking on champions New Zealand in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo.

The Leinster centre missed Ireland's first three games at the tournament through injury before returning for last week's win over Samoa.

Henshaw was not surprised by the All Blacks' team selection and claimed Ireland's first win over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016 was a key moment in the development of Joe Schmidt's team.