Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt says his team could play very well against New Zealand in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final and still lose, such is the quality of the defending champions.

However Schmidt, who is stepping down from the position after six years in charge at the end of the tournament, also pointed to the experience and success enjoyed by his Irish players in recent years which he hopes will be a big factor in the showdown in Tokyo.

Ireland have only beaten the All Blacks twice in 31 meetings, although those two victories have come inside the past three years.