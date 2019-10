During their fourth week in Japan, BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly team report on Typhoon Hagibis and experience a historic Brave Blossoms win in Yokohama's fan zone.

The hosts beat Scotland 28-21, reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Earlier in the week the RUW team held their first pod meet up in Tokyo, with over 150 listeners turning up at a British pub in Tokyo to chat rugby.

