Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes says he should be fine to face France in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Parkes suffered a knock to the shoulder in the final move of their 35-13 win over Uruguay on Sunday.

The win confirmed Wales as Pool D winners to set up a knock-out tie with Pool C runners up France in Oita on 20 October.

Match report: Wales book France quarter-final with stuttering Uruguay win