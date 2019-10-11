'Doesn't look great but feels OK' - Ireland camp reacts to Fukuoka pitch

Ireland wing Keith Earls says he and his team-mates have to "just get on with the job" against Samoa on Saturday despite concerns about the pitch in Fukuoka.

The surface has been relaid since the last World Cup match at the venue last Wednesday and footage from the Irish squad's training session there on Friday showed centre Chris Farrell able to lift the turf and bury a ball underneath it.

Earls was speaking ahead of Ireland's final World Cup Pool A fixture against the Samoans, with CJ Stander and scrum coach Greg Feek also giving their reaction to the condition of the pitch.