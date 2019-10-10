Ireland head coach Schmidt insists it is "business as usual" for his side as they prepare to face Samoa on Saturday.

If the Scotland v Japan fixture is cancelled because of typhoon Hagibis, the Scots are likely be knocked out of the World Cup, but Ireland can guarantee a quarter-final place with a bonus-point win over Samoa.

"We can't really control what happens with the Scotland Japan game," Schmidt said, "so on Saturday evening, we just need to make sure we get our business done as best we can".