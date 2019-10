Russia captain Vasily Artemyev, who lived in Dublin for seven years from the age of 15, says he is proud of his side's World Cup display against Ireland.

Russia lost 35-0 to Joe Schmidt's men in Kobe City but Artemyev, who played for Irish Universities in 2007, said it was a special feeling to play against his "second home".

"Going out and seeing the boys in green in front of me was a special moment which I will treasure. We made Ireland work really hard for their bonus point," he said