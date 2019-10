England's Sam Underhill and Jamie George are interrupted by a "brilliant ringtone" at a news conference in the build-up to Saturday's World Cup match against Argentina.

WATCH MORE: Beef, getting lost in Osaka & not eating rubbish - Vunipola's Japan highlights

Follow live BBC Radio 5 live and text commentary of England v Argentina on Saturday, 5 October from 08:45 BST on the BBC Sport website and app.