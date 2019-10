In their second week travelling around Japan, BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones, former England fly-half Paul Grayson and 5 Live producer Louise Gwilliam go searching for street food - with mixed results!

The Rugby Union Weekly team also caught some celebratory scenes in the fan-zones across Japan after wins for the Brave Blossoms and Wales in the pool stages.

