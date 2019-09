Olympic gold-winning rugby sevens coach Ben Ryan and former Ireland and Lions winger Shane Horgan have described Japan's win over Ireland as 'seismic'.

Hosts Japan pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Rugby World Cup history as they beat world number two-ranked Ireland 19-12 in Shizuoka on Saturday.

Click here to download and listen to the latest episode of 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly now on BBC Sounds.