Wales wing Josh Adams says replacement backs coach Stephen Jones slotted in "seamlessly" ahead of their opening 43-14 World Cup win over Georgia.

Jones has taken over from Rob Howley, who has returned to Wales following an alleged breach of betting rules.

Wales scored six tries against Georgia, with Adams claiming one of those, to set up what could be a Pool D top spot decider against Australia on Sunday, 29 September.

MATCH REPORT: Wales 43-14 Georgia