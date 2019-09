England head coach Eddie Jones says his side are ready for a "rollercoaster" as the Rugby World Cup 2019 starts in Japan. "You're not quite sure if you're going to throw up or hang on," says Jones.

2019 Rugby World Cup: England v Tonga

Venue: Sapporo Dome, Sapporo Date: Sunday, 22 September Kick-off: 11:15 BST

Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app and live on ITV