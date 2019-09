Remember Paul the Octopus, who won global fame in 2010 by accurately picking the outcome of a string of Germany’s football World Cup matches?

Now, two octopuses in Obira have predicted that Japan will beat Ireland in the Rugby World Cup pool stages, however if the mystic animals are to be believed, the host nation will not make it out into the knockout stages.

Last year, an octopus named Rabiot correctly predicted the outcome of all three of Japan's matches at the Russia 2018 soccer World Cup.