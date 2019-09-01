'Rob Evans was the first to wish the boys all the best'

Team manager Alan Phillips says the Wales players to miss out on World Cup selection are "a special bunch of boys".

Phillips reveals discarded Scarlets prop Rob Evans - one of the key players in Wales' 2019 Grand Slam triumph - was one of the first to wish all the best to the final 31-man squad revealed on Sunday.

The other eight players who have missed out on the tournament in Japan are Jonah Holmes, Owen Lane, Steff Evans, Scott Williams, Jarrod Evans, Samson Lee, Leon Brown and Bradley Davies.

