Joe Schmidt says that Johnny Sexton will be back for Ireland's first World Cup warm-up game against Italy after injuring his thumb in training.

Sexton clipped the boot of prop Dave Kilcoyne in a non-contact session and was forced to sit out full training in Galway.

Ireland are set to take on Italy on 10 August before travelling to England and a double-header against Wales before the World Cup starts at the end of September.