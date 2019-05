Ospreys coach Allen Clarke says it is not a foregone conclusion that lock Alun Wyn Jones has played his last game for the region.

The Wales captain, 33, is out of contract in October and has yet to decide if he will return to the Liberty Stadium after he finishes international duty at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Jones helped his region beat Scarlets in a play-off on Saturday night to claim the final Heineken European Champions Cup spot on offer to Pro14 teams.