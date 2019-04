Dragons interim head coach Ceri Jones confirms he will be having an interview this week for the job on a full time basis.

Wales coach Rob Howley and former England forwards coach Graham Rowntree are among those linked with the job.

Jones also discusses his passion for the Gwent region and the importance of harnessing young talent at a region with a tight budget.

