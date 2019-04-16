'Vunipola social media post won't divide dressing room'

England scrum-half Danny Care says Billy Vunipola's controversial social media post is not something that will divide a dressing room.

England number eight Vunipola defended the now-sacked Australian international Israel Folau's assertion that "hell awaits" gay people.

On Tuesday, the Saracens forward was given a "formal warning" by the Rugby Football Union.

Care, who plays for Harlequins, believes many players who did 'like' the post would now change their mind about doing so.

Listen to the latest episode of the Rugby Union Weekly podcast here.

Top videos

Top Stories

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer
  • From the section Cricket
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey
  • From the section Football
England number eight Billy Vunipola
Amir Khan
Silhouette of female sports athletes
  • From the section Sport
Steph Curry
Video