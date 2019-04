Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill says the possibility of fellow Australian Israel Folau being sacked is "no one's fault but his own" after making homophobic remarks on social media.

Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union both said they intend to terminate the full-back's contract, meaning he could miss this year's World Cup.

Read more: Folau's career could be over

For the latest Welsh rugby news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.