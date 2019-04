Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale says he learnt a big lesson from the fumble he made in his side's European Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Leinster.

The Ireland international dropped the ball after crossing the try line early in the second half, an error which cost the province a possible place in the last four.

"I should have dived instead of setting the ball down. It was a lesson that I needed to learn, but it was just disappointing that it had to happen in a quarter-final," Stockdale said.