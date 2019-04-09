Ex-Wales forward Oakley reflects on cancer battle

Former Wales back-row forward Rhys Oakley reflects on his battle against cancer, which was discovered after he went into hospital for routine ankle surgery.

Oakley, who won two Wales caps in 2003, underwent chemotherapy and surgery and has now been given the all clear.

The 38-year-old former Dragons, Bristol and Northampton player works at Hartpury University in Gloucestershire and intends to return to action to retire on his own terms.

For the latest Welsh rugby news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Pep Guardiola (right), Lionel Messi (left)
Danny Drinkwater
  • From the section News
Rory McIlroy and Tigers Woods during the final round of the 2015 Masters
  • From the section Golf
  • Comments
Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola
Lucky penalty
Video
  • From the section Football