Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Match of the Day
5 Live Sport
Sports Personality
Sport on the BBC
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Welsh Rugby
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Wales
All Teams
Highlights: 14-man Merthyr reach Cup final
7 Apr 2019
7 Apr 2019
From the section
Welsh Rugby
14-man Merthyr beat Pontypool at Ebbw Vale's Eugene Cross Park to reach the WRU National Cup final.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Deulofeu gets two as Watford make final
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Cambridge win 165th Boat Race
7h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Rowing
Jagielka earns Everton win over Arsenal
6h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Video
Super-sub Deulofeu, masked celebrations & non-City fans
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Video
Highlights: Watford 3-2 Wolves (aet)
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Football
Video
'Messi-esque' - Deulofeu scores superb FA Cup semi-final goal
5h
about 6 hours ago
From the section
Football