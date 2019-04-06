Ever wondered what France rugby star Sebastien Chabal is up to these days?

Well here he is belting out The Proclaimers' anthem 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)' at the Hong Kong Sevens tournament. While dressed as a caveman.

Chabal, who made 62 appearances for France between 2000 and 2011 and was known as 'The Caveman' during his playing days, was part of the opening-day entertainment at the tournament.

