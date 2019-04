Defence coach Jared Payne says Ulster must learn from their mistakes if they are to secure European qualification following their 30-7 defeat by Glasgow Warriors.

Ulster remain in second place in Pro14 Conference B and will play Edinburgh and Leinster in their remaining regular-season games as they attempt to clinch a play-off spot.

"Europe is a result of, hopefully, two more good performances so that's what we'll be going for," added Payne.