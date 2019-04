Bath's Bristol Bears-bound lock Dave Attwood speaks to BBC Points West ahead of Saturday's game against his future side.

Attwood, whose current side face their local rivals at Twickenham, hails the 'special and empowering' atmosphere of a club game at the stadium.

The 31-year-old also reveals his reasons for switching to the Bears and discusses his plans to train to become a barrister, ready for the time when his playing career ends.