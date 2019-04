Ulster's Craig Gilroy says fellow wing Jacob Stockdale will probably score a try in his next game despite his heartbreak in the European Champions Cup defeat by Leinster.

Stockdale dropped the ball over the line as Ulster missed out on a potentially match-clinching try in Saturday's 21-18 loss.

"He'll be back scoring tries in his next game no doubt," said Gilroy.

Ulster face Glasgow Warriors away in a crucial Pro14 game on Friday.