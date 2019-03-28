Scarlets' New Zealand-born back Johnny McNicholl says the recent birth of his Welsh daughter is a big incentive to one day wear the national jersey.

Wing or full-back McNicholl has scored 27 tries in 59 appearances since joining Scarlets in 2016 and has recently signed a new long-term deal which will see him qualify for Wales in December, 2019 on residency grounds. The residency rule will be extended to five years instead of three at the end of 2020.

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales' Lauren Jenkins, the 28-year-old also explains why he is looking forward to working with former agent and Crusaders coach Brad Mooar, who will take over from Wales coach-elect Wayne Pivac next season.

