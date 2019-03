Ulster captain Rory Best says it would be "really special" to lead his side to victory over Leinster in Saturday's European Champions Cup quarter-final in Dublin.

Best has described their inter-provincial derby opponents as the best club side in Europe, but insisted he and the squad are driven to beat them at the Aviva Stadium.

"There is no tougher test for us but these are the games we want to be involved in and we have to embrace the challenge," said Best.