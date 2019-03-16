Ireland captain Rory Best admits his final Six Nations appearance will not go down as one of the favourite moments from his career.

Ireland surrendered their title as Wales swept to the Grand Slam with an emphatic 25-7 win in Cardiff.

"When the dust settles and we get 2019 over with I'll look back on the Six Nations with a lot of pride with everything I've been involved in and achieved, the last game won't be going in the highlight reel but that's the way it is," said Best.

Head coach Joe Schmidt also paid tribute to new champions Wales for their victory but admitted that his side had not been as good as they wanted to be.

