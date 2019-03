Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones says his side know that they will come up against "a quality player" in Six Nations debutant Tadhg Beirne when they face Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Munster lock spent two years with Scarlets, winning the Pro14 players' players of the season award before returning to Ireland.

A win for Wales would secure a Grand Slam in head coach Warren Gatland's final Six Nations at the helm of the team.