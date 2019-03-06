Journalist and broadcaster Peter Jackson recalls the winter's weekend in 1975 when five men met behind closed doors and took a decision which unleashed one of the most heated debates in Welsh and British rugby history.

British and Irish Lions outside half Phil Bennett was dropped by Wales' selectors for the first two matches of the Five Nations. Bennett only managed to get back into the side as a replacement in the third round against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Scotland host Wales in the 2019 Six Nations in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Scotland v Wales, BBC One, Saturday, 9 March from 14:00 GMT.