Ulster Rugby assistant coach Dwayne Peel says Leinster, Ireland and Lions prop Jack McGrath's potential move to Ulster is "just speculation".

McGrath is believed to be interested in a switch in order to get more game time at provincial and international level having dropped down the pecking order with Pro14 and Champions Cup holders Leinster.

Despite Ulster, Leinster and Benetton racking up more than 50 points in big wins over Zebre, Southern Kings and the Dragons respectively, Peel thinks the Pro14 remains a competitive league and is looking forward to Ulster's trip to Rodney Parade to play the Dragons on Sunday.