Enniskillen woman Kathryn Dane is delighted her involvement with the Ireland women's team is helping to create interest in the sport in her home area.

"The real highlight for me was a busload of about 40 girls from my home school, Enniskillen Collegiate, coming down [to Dublin] and they were all supporting me," said Dane, who will make her first start in Saturday's game in Parma.