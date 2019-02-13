England scrum-half Danny Care says head coach Eddie Jones is "always one step ahead of the game" after his tactical masterclass against France in the Six Nations.

Seventy per cent of England's tries in this year's competition have come from moves featuring a tactical kick. And of the eight players who have started in the backline in England's two matches, only two - Manu Tuilagi and Jack Nowell - have not put in a kick which has led to a score.

