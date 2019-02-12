Ugo Monye says France should pay whatever it takes to secure the services of Joe Schmidt when his contract as Ireland head coach expires.

The former Lions winger also believes the quality of coaching in France is "miles behind" the levels on display across their Six Nations counterparts.

The French were beaten 44-8 by England at Twickenham on Sunday and have lost both of their matches in this year's competition.

