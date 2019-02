Ulster back Angus Kernohan says that the province's young players are benefitting from being given "licence to play" by the coaches.

The 19-year-old, who is one of a number of Academy players to have broken into the first team set-up under Dan McFarland this season, could feature as Ulster take on Ospreys on Friday.

Skills coach Dan Soper adds that the progress of some of the side's less experienced members has impressed the coaching staff.