Wales legend Sir Gareth Edwards says he hopes the current side can break a century-old national record by beating England on 23 February.

England coach Eddie Jones says they will face the "greatest Wales side ever" in their Six Nations showdown in Cardiff.

If Wales win they would surpass the 11 wins of the 1907-10 side, while Edwards admits he is biased and that the 1970s side he was part of has a claim to be Wales' greatest ever.

Read more: Halfpenny back to boost Wales