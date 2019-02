When Dai Young won his 50th Wales cap, son Thomas joined brothers Owen and Lewis as one of the then-captain's mascots. On Saturday, Young junior starts in the back-row for Wales against Italy.

It will be Thomas Young's first Six Nations start, having starred under his father for Wasps in the English Premiership.

Italy v Wales, Saturday, 9 February: Live on S4C, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.