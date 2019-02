Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie says it is "time to draw a line in the sand" and that the club must move on from a "difficult couple of years"

"I am not here to revisit a tremendously divisive situation...I am here to move the place forward," said the former Scotland international, who was appointed to the position last October.

Petrie discusses former players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding, who had their contracts revoked last April after they were cleared following a nine-week rape trial.