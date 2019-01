Ireland back row CJ Stander says that England will offer a threat both up front and in the backs when they travel to Dublin for their Six Nations opener on Saturday.

"It's a team that have really stepped up on the physicality side and they have got footwork and smarts as well," said the British and Irish Lion.

England defeated South Africa and Australia during last year's autumn series, with the wins coming either side of a one-point loss to New Zealand at Twickenham.